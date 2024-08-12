Czech National Bank Boosts Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter worth about $2,773,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth $2,637,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $962,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Waters by 2,134.3% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Waters by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after buying an additional 11,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Waters from $325.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SVB Leerink raised shares of Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Waters to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.58.

In related news, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 1,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at $550,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 1,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waters stock traded down $2.64 on Monday, reaching $330.06. The company had a trading volume of 79,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,017. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $231.90 and a 52-week high of $367.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $304.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.08. Waters had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 56.81%. The company had revenue of $709.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

