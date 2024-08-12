Czech National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Textron by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Textron by 677.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Textron by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Textron in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE TXT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.98. 182,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,351. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $97.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Textron had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TXT shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Textron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $1,043,491.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Textron

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

