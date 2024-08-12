Czech National Bank Grows Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $807,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $1,470,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ULTA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $494.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $394.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.61.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $323.01. The company had a trading volume of 233,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $379.42 and a 200 day moving average of $440.30. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.78 and a 1-year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.