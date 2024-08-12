Czech National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 200.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 187.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ATO traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $128.68. 109,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $132.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.17 and a 200-day moving average of $117.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $701.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.