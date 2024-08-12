Czech National Bank Has $11.57 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,050,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,566,682. The company has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $70.66.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.25.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

