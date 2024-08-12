Czech National Bank Has $3.64 Million Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Czech National Bank grew its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,169 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,336 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBAN traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $13.56. 3,418,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,310,814. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $15.24.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Baird R W lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.59.

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 11,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $169,545.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 618,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,856.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 11,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $169,545.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 618,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,856.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $871,685.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,364.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,176 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

