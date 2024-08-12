Czech National Bank Has $3.78 Million Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,836 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2,627.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 212,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after buying an additional 204,724 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 76,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 24,953 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 116,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE FE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,116. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.56. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $43.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.49.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FirstEnergy

About FirstEnergy

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.