Czech National Bank Has $3.94 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Czech National Bank lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,460 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 440.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $36,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.83.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.19. 634,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,546,661. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

