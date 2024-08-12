Czech National Bank Increases Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LYB. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.55.

LYB stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,476. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $88.46 and a 12 month high of $107.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

