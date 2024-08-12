Czech National Bank Purchases 3,125 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,763 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $10,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,242 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,052,732,000 after purchasing an additional 363,565 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,639,279,000 after buying an additional 4,563,668 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock worth $711,216,000 after buying an additional 479,559 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,859,954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $696,342,000 after buying an additional 327,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $619,404,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $241.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,679. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $279.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $139,331.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,857,283.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $139,331.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,857,283.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,401,282. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

