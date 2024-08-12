Czech National Bank Purchases 3,248 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $10,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of APD stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $276.50. 124,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,325. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $267.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.70.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $257.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.53.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

