Czech National Bank Purchases 4,987 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 36.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 569,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,962,000 after acquiring an additional 152,736 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 18,556 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 165,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 551,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,482,000 after buying an additional 27,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 200.9% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after buying an additional 51,423 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.91.

Equity Residential Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of EQR traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.60. 209,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,785. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.62. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $72.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.49). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.03%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

