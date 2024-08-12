Czech National Bank Raises Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Czech National Bank grew its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 6,408.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.21. The stock had a trading volume of 276,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,328. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $70.01. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,295,688.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

