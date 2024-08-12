D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,701 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,487,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $920,662,000 after purchasing an additional 278,283 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.4% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,378,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,813,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 908,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,918,000 after acquiring an additional 27,490 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 596,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 517.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 555,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,911,000 after acquiring an additional 465,193 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Down 2.0 %

SSD traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $171.28. The stock had a trading volume of 182,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.32. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.93 and a 52 week high of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.82.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $596.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.42%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Simpson Manufacturing

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $350,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,179.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total value of $128,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,347.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $350,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,179.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,450 shares of company stock valued at $992,803 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.