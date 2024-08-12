D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth $27,404,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 542,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,488,000 after purchasing an additional 99,264 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,473,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,985,000 after purchasing an additional 95,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in J&J Snack Foods by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,636,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,544,000 after buying an additional 71,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,909,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at J&J Snack Foods

In other J&J Snack Foods news, VP Mary Lou Kehoe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.59, for a total transaction of $254,385.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,835.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Down 1.5 %

JJSF stock traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $166.53. 61,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,603. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52 week low of $133.23 and a 52 week high of $176.38. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $439.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.92 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J&J Snack Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This is a positive change from J&J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.22%.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

