D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

D.B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $228.38. 5,538,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,224,933. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $229.65.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.