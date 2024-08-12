D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $2.65 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT)

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,001 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly accounts for about 0.9% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC owned about 2.43% of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 53,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 158,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 42,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 18,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,559,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Price Performance

ZALT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.23. 1,083,750 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.27 and its 200-day moving average is $27.62.

About Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly

The Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (ZALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months ZALT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

