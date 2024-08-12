D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $871,000 Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 70.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total value of $1,329,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,819,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,422.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total transaction of $1,329,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,819,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,139 shares of company stock valued at $6,913,787. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $4.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $806.62. The company had a trading volume of 539,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,436. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $527.24 and a 1 year high of $850.33. The company has a market capitalization of $165.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $760.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $755.83.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $835.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $842.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.