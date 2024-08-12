D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $963,000 Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lessened its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,213 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Old Republic International by 555.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 201.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 4,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $140,853.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ORI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.70. The company had a trading volume of 619,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,234. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.39.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

