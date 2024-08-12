D. Scott Neal Inc. Grows Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International comprises 4.0% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $7,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth $41,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 362.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.00.

CRL traded down $6.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $194.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,539,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,541. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.28. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.65 and a 1 year high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

