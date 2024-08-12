D. Scott Neal Inc. Trims Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

D. Scott Neal Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,320 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 12.9% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $23,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $228.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,538,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,224,933. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.88. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $229.65.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

