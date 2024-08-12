D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Benchmark

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Benchmark from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 246.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.68.

Get D-Wave Quantum alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Price Performance

QBTS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,754,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,013,410. D-Wave Quantum has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $148.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.98.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D-Wave Quantum will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Emil Michael sold 25,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $34,661.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 937,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,014.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of D-Wave Quantum

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 20,744 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Instrumental Wealth LLC acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About D-Wave Quantum

(Get Free Report)

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.