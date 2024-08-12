Daiwa America Upgrades PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) to “Strong-Buy”

Daiwa America upgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upgraded PayPal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.25.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $64.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $70.66. The firm has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.23.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 50.8% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,231,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,645,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,946,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,043,000 after buying an additional 3,184,160 shares during the period. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

