Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.14

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 47681 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a market capitalization of C$36.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.21.

Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

