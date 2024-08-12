Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Short Interest Up 700.0% in July

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Demant A/S Stock Performance

Shares of WILYY stock remained flat at $18.75 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.37. Demant A/S has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $27.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.22.

Demant A/S Company Profile

Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services.

