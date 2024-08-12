Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dianthus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.71.

NASDAQ DNTH traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.53. The stock had a trading volume of 73,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,577. The stock has a market cap of $778.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.89. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.10.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $832,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 860.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 72,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. 47.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

