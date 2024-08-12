DigiByte Hits Market Capitalization of $115.71 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. DigiByte has a market cap of $115.71 million and approximately $6.08 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,864.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.73 or 0.00580543 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009871 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.97 or 0.00103584 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00032048 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.66 or 0.00254244 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00035318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00070679 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,185,788,344 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

