DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DBRG. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $18.50 to $17.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.59.

DBRG traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.42. The company had a trading volume of 201,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,518. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average of $16.04. DigitalBridge Group has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $20.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.58%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,033,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,651,000. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in DigitalBridge Group by 40.1% during the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,929,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,838,000 after buying an additional 1,125,549 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. lifted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 15,455,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,686,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,797,000 after acquiring an additional 952,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

