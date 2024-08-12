Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Northeast Financial Group Inc.

Northeast Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,201 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. City State Bank increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,685,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.43 and a 200-day moving average of $31.50. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $33.88.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

