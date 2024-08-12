Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAS. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

DFAS traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $60.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,162. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $66.46.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

