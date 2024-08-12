Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Holdings Lifted by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Aspiriant LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Aspiriant LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $27,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFUV. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.20. 134,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,128. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $41.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.