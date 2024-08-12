Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.93 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.34 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Dine Brands Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.86.

DIN stock opened at $30.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.52. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $58.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.69 million, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.74.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.46 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 10.59%. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 36.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth about $3,724,000. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,624,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 236,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after buying an additional 70,342 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,382,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

