Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 518,240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the previous session’s volume of 232,846 shares.The stock last traded at $84.54 and had previously closed at $84.85.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.51.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.1796 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Trading of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

