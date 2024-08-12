DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Jason Robins Sells 200,000 Shares

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $6,144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,699,815 shares in the company, valued at $82,938,316.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jason Robins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $8,718,000.00.

Shares of DKNG opened at $30.34 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.78. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 1.81.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 49.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price target on DraftKings from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded DraftKings to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on DraftKings from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in DraftKings by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

