DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Barclays upped their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.30.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $119.66. 72,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,762. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $126.76. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $402,745.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,444. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6,964.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,090,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,762 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 224.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,538,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,623,000 after buying an additional 1,756,459 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,542,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,247,000 after buying an additional 1,018,212 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,478,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,933,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,308,076,000 after acquiring an additional 399,646 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

