Dynex (DNX) Price Hits $0.35 on Major Exchanges

Dynex (DNX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Dynex has a market capitalization of $32.49 million and $764,261.67 worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000586 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dynex has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Dynex Coin Profile

Dynex was first traded on October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 93,774,040 coins and its circulating supply is 93,976,683 coins. Dynex’s official message board is dynexcoin.medium.com. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. The official website for Dynex is dynexcoin.org.

Dynex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 93,774,039.85021332. The last known price of Dynex is 0.33971494 USD and is down -5.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $698,388.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

