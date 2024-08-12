E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Short Interest Update

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a growth of 540.9% from the July 15th total of 251,200 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On E-Home Household Service

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in E-Home Household Service stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 68,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.51% of E-Home Household Service at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

E-Home Household Service Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ EJH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.31. 1,472,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,664. E-Home Household Service has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $25.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.04.

About E-Home Household Service

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of household services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping Services, Senior Care Services, Sales of Pharmaceutical Products, and Educational Consulting Services.

