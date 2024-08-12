East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Short Interest Up 1,161.5% in July

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 1,161.5% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

East Japan Railway stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,861. East Japan Railway has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $10.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.19.

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter.

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, telecommunication, computer-related data, and dry cleaning, casualty insurance, and other agency services.

