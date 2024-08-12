eCash (XEC) Trading Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days

eCash (XEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 12th. One eCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. eCash has a total market cap of $615.78 million and approximately $12.92 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, eCash has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,412.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $354.13 or 0.00596045 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00035226 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00072640 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000128 BTC.

eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,742,170,298,091 coins and its circulating supply is 19,742,167,173,091 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

