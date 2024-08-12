El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Short Interest Up 276.5% in July

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 235,700 shares, a growth of 276.5% from the July 15th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELPQF remained flat at $6.97 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.59. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 12-month low of $4.74 and a 12-month high of $8.66.

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, Real Estate, and Credit segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

