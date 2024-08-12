Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.300-2.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Embecta also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.30-2.35 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Embecta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ EMBC opened at $15.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.35. Embecta has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $22.16. The company has a market cap of $887.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.26. Embecta had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $272.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Embecta will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Embecta’s payout ratio is 49.59%.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

