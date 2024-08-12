Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Shares Gap Down to $16.77

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.77, but opened at $15.95. Enlight Renewable Energy shares last traded at $16.18, with a volume of 1,619 shares.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.83.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.23 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 23.15%. The company’s revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENLT. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 7,936,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,929 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 277.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 580,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 426,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,542,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,016,000 after purchasing an additional 83,400 shares during the period. 38.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

