Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Enstar Group Stock Performance

Shares of ESGR stock opened at $321.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $318.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.66. Enstar Group has a 12 month low of $229.57 and a 12 month high of $348.48.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 81.31%. The firm had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enstar Group

About Enstar Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

