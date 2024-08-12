Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Enstar Group Stock Performance
Shares of ESGR stock opened at $321.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $318.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.66. Enstar Group has a 12 month low of $229.57 and a 12 month high of $348.48.
Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 81.31%. The firm had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enstar Group
About Enstar Group
Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.
Further Reading
