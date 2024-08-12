Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.13

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.13 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th.

Entergy has raised its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years. Entergy has a dividend payout ratio of 58.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Entergy to earn $7.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.5%.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $117.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $123.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.39.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.50 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.19.

In other Entergy news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $1,321,115.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,363,182.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $388,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,307,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $1,321,115.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,363,182.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

