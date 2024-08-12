Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Holdings Cut by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 233,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,467,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,586,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $956,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 123,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,417,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ELS traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.10. 236,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,195. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.77. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $74.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.88.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.23). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 104.37%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELS. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.94.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

