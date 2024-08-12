Eshallgo Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EHGO) Quiet Period To End on August 12th

Eshallgo’s (NASDAQ:EHGO – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, August 12th. Eshallgo had issued 1,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 2nd. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Eshallgo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EHGO opened at $1.70 on Monday. Eshallgo has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $4.40.

About Eshallgo

Eshallgo Inc (“EShallGo”) was incorporated in the Cayman Islands on June 16, 2021. Through variable interest entity and operating company, Junzhang Digital Technology (Shanghai) Co, Ltd. (“Junzhang Shanghai”), we have created an extensive geographical presence, which expands throughout 20 provinces in China.

