Ethena USDe Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $3.17 Billion (USDE)

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Ethena USDe token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethena USDe has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and $79.62 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethena USDe has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethena USDe Token Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 3,171,298,540 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. Ethena USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi.

Ethena USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 3,171,298,540.1422977. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 1.00030914 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $41,154,697.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena USDe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethena USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

