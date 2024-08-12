Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Shares Down 4%

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Eutelsat Group Stock Down 4.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06.

Eutelsat Group Company Profile

Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

