Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Downgraded by KeyCorp

KeyCorp lowered shares of Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EB. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Eventbrite from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial cut Eventbrite from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eventbrite presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.58.

Shares of EB stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $2.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,078,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,685. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $290.37 million, a P/E ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 2.34. Eventbrite has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $10.94.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $84.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.15 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eventbrite will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EB. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter worth $513,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

