Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.730-3.930 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Evergy also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.73-3.93 EPS.

Evergy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $58.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.91. Evergy has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.17%.

Several research analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. Barclays raised their target price on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Evergy

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.